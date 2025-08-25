Penguins Could See Huge Success Under New Ownership
After just four years of majority ownership of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have opened themselves up to new avenues regarding the team. Initially, FSG began searching for partners who may be interested in a minority stake in the Penguins, but a couple of groups have stepped in looking to take full control.
Former owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle have expressed an interest in re-aqcuiring the Penguins, but a new Naples, Florida-based company has entered the fray. The Hoffmann Family has emerged as a new front runner in buying the Penguins, with an interest of growing their fingerprint in the sports world.
The Hoffmann Family have ownership stakes in media, agriculture, real estate and many other categories, but sports are a new venture for the group.
Not completely unfamiliar, the Hoffmann Family purchased full ownership of the ECHL’s Florida Everblades in 2019. Since then, the Everblades have gone on to become one of the most dominant minor league hockey teams in the country.
With a 212-96-28 record under Hoffmann’s ownership, the Everblades won three straight Kelly Cup titles between 2022 and 2024. It’s that kind of on-ice success that could follow the Hoffmann Family to Pittsburgh if they win the bidding war.
After buying the Everblades, the Hoffmann Family expressed interest in expanding to professional teams, and the Penguins appear to be on the market.
The Hoffmann Family doesn’t have a huge footprint in the hockey world and is yet to break into any professional sports, but the success of the Everblades should bring hope to Penguins fans. The Penguins have a long history of glory that they would like to get back to as quickly as possible.
With Sidney Crosby still playing at the top of his game, despite continuing to age past his prime, diehards of the Penguins want to see him get one last crack at a championship. The Hoffmann family spurred a possible dynasty within the ECHL, something the Penguins will strive for in the post-Crosby era.
A simple ownership change won’t bring immediate success to the Penguins, but it’s the start of new opportunities. FSG will have some tough decisions to make of their own, but Penguins fans should be excited about what appears to be down the road.
Either the Lemieux Group returns to the owner’s box or a family with a short, but proven track record in the sport takes over in Pittsburgh.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!