Penguins GM Addresses Massive Trade Rumors
The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff race with a few weeks separating them from the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. With the team stuck in the limbo that is the space between rebuilding team and contender, they appeared set to be sellers at this year's deadline.
A recent story from RG.org claimed that the Penguins were looking at this year as a type of fire sale, but that isn't entirely the case according to the team's general manager. GM Kyle Dubas spoke during his weekly GM Show with Josh Getzoff about their deadline plans. During the conversation, Dubas was pointed in his address regarding their approach. The team is still trying to add prospects and young players while keeping their core intact for another run.
What's not in his plans is to sell off any and all valuable assets. Despite the plans to get younger, Dubas has no intentions to become a team ripe for the picking and told Getzoff exactly that in their chat.
"To say that it's a 'fire sale' or we're willing to retain money on very long-term deals. I understand how all that stuff starts to get out and take on a life of it's own," he said. "But it's not accurate. And so, we've had lots of conversations, but are we telling teams that everything must go? No, we are not."
The comments from Dubas are a change of pace from what many around the league were anticipating from him. The Pens are currently 20-21-8 with 48 points. They may be under .500, but they are still within four points of a playoff spot. They and seven other teams are all in the hunt, with just five points separating the second wild card spot from 14th place in the conference. Dubas is intent on giving the team the chance to sneak into the playoffs, and while he may deal off a few more pieces, don't expect the fire sale to happen at this year's deadline.
