Kraken Trade Block Growing Ahead of Deadline
The Seattle Kraken are open for business as the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaches. The Kraken have had a tough go of things this season and all signs are pointing to the team selling off more pieces by the deadline.
The Kraken have had two veteran forwards, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev, tied to multiple teams throughout the season. The pending free agents will most likely be on new teams after the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. But the team is reportedly adding to their trade block with a few more intriguing names.
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period recently discussed where things stand for the Kraken. His league sources indicate that in addition to Gourde and Tanev, the team's general manager Ron Francis is exploring options for players with term left on their deal. He's not entering an all-out fire sale, but he's taking calls on a large portion of his roster. Pagnotta reported his latest findings on an episode of "The Latest" with Kate Petterson.
"Ron Francis is apparently open to a variety of different possibilities," he said.
Some of the players Pagnotta mentioned were wingers Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jaden Schwartz as well as defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. Each player has at least a season left on their current contracts, but it sounds like the Kraken aren't tied to them if an offer impresses them.
"It sounds like Seattle – talking to other people around the league – they’re at least open to having those discussions for guys that are not on an expiring deal right now," he said. "So that’ll be an interesting way of kind of navigating the trade market for some contenders that wouldn’t mind adding somebody now for a run, but also have them on the roster next season, as well."
It's an interesting time for the Kraken. They have multiple promising young players like Shane Wright, Matty Beniers, Kaapo Kakko, Tye Kartye, and Ryker Evans. The supporting cast has been lackluster this season however, and it's resulted in many of their veterans now on the trade block. Outside of the playoff race approaching the 50-game mark, the Kraken are a team to watch as a trade partner for multiple contending teams.
