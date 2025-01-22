Offseason Trade Possible for Canucks' J.T. Miller
Every team across the NHL has been keeping a close eye on the Vancouver Canucks as they try and work out a trade for star forward J.T. Miller. A feud with teammate Elias Pettersson has forced the Canucks to field calls regarding a trade for Miller. At this point it’s not if, but when will the Canucks trade Miller and to whom?
According Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading, multiple teams are interested and it’s only a matter of time before Miller is traded, but the Canucks may continue to be patient with the situation. A trade is certainly going to happen, but it’s impossible to guess when.
“Everyone seems to agree, that the end result will be trade eventually,” LeBrun said. “What they can’t predict is when exactly. Could be as early as this week, it could be closer to the March 7 trade deadline, it could also be this summer in the offseason. We could still be talking about this. Get ready for that.”
It’s unlikely anyone wants to continue dealing with or following along with this saga into the summer of 2025, but LeBrun couldn’t rule that situation out. Miller has a complicated contract, and he is yet to agree to or even ask for a move.
Miller carries a full no-move clause in his contract and would need to agree to any trade he is involved in. He may have his sights set on certain teams, but he has yet to officially give notice.
“Miller hasn’t given the list of teams that he would waive for,” LeBrun said. “Although in those conversations, between his camp and the Canucks, there’s a sense of the general parameters of the kind of team that would make sense.”
Miller was nearly dealt to the New York Rangers over the weekend, the same club he started his NHL career with during the 2012-13 season, but a trade call never occurred. LeBrun noted other teams like the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes have poked around the Miller situation and the Dallas Stars may be a team to watch with their available cap space.
The story between Miller and the Canucks has a definite ending, but no one knows when it’s happening. Teams are interested, but Miller has to express a similar interest. This could be the story to follow for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
