Canucks Get Updates on Injured Stars
The Vancouver Canucks have already gone a game without their two top scorers, but according to head coach Rick Tocchet, it will be at least a week until at least one of them returns to the lineup. The Canucks were without forward Elias Pettersson and captain defenseman Quinn Hughes for their overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken in the first game out of the holiday break.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman previously stated that injuries to Pettersson and Hughes weren’t expected to be serious, which was a good sign for the Canucks. Tocchet’s stated that neither Pettersson nor Hughes will make the road trip as the Canucks embark on a brief two-game road trip.
Pettersson is a week away from being able to return while Hughes is being labeled as week-to-week. There is still no official information given on what kind of injuries they are suffering from.
The Canucks are holding onto a Western Conference wild card spot, but not by much. They’ll need their top scorers if they want to hold onto their standing in the postseason hunt.
Tocchet says with those two names out, there will be opportunities for other key faces to step up.
Pettersson is second on the Canucks in scoring with 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 total points in 34 games played. The loss to the Kraken was the first game missed all season by Pettersson.
While Pettersson is tied for second on the team in scoring with Conor Garland, Hughes leads the team with an astounding eight goals and 34 assists for 42 points in 34 games played. 42 points is good for second in NHL scoring for a defenseman behind only Cale Makar with the Colorado Avalanche.
All eyes will be on guys like J.T. Miller to step their game up without Pettersson or Miller in the lineup. There may be a rift between Miller and Pettersson, but there is belief it may breed success for the Canucks as a whole if the two try and outdo each other.
