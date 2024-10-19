Penguins HC Gets Honest About Struggling Forward
The Pittsburgh Penguins have started the 2024-25 season with a mediocre 3-3-0 record, but one key forward has been performing well below his standard. Michael Bunting has just one assist in six games and hasn’t looked anywhere near as threatening as usual.
Bunting was one of the best players on the Penguins roster following his trade from the Carolina Hurricanes. In 21 games with the Penguins, he scored six goals and 13 assists for 19 points.
Heading into 2024-25, the Penguins were looking for a similar level of production. The poor start to the season has forced some stern words from head coach Mike Sullivan.
“I think our expectation is higher.”
Bunting and Evgeni Malkin had an immediate connection following the trade deadline, but it hasn’t carried over into the new year. Malkin is among the top scorers in the early stages of the season (2G-9A), but Bunting isn’t close to where he should be.
In their recent contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, Bunting was demoted from the second line to the third. In the following day’s practice, Bunting was taking reps with defenseman Ryan Shea.
Forward Valtteri Puustinen slotted into the lineup as Bunting skated in a usual healthy scratch role.
Bunting’s role with the Penguins has usually been a net-front presence, but he hasn’t moved the needle yet this season.
The 2024-25 season is the second year of a three-year deal Bunting signed originally with the Hurricanes. The Penguins know Bunting can be a useful player, he just needs to get his feet under him and find his rhythm.
