Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Sets Franchise Record
The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguin now holds another franchise record. Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,034th career assist on a power play goal against the New York Islanders. With his latest helper, he surpassed Mario Lemieux for the most assists in the history of the organization.
The Penguins’ superstar accomplished the feat by being the amazing playmaker he has been for the past two decades. With the team on the man advantage, Crosby received the puck behind the net and made a fantastic backhand pass to winger Michael Bunting. The pass was perfectly placed, and Bunting put it home for his 11th goal of the season.
With this accomplishment, Crosby adds another feather in his Hall of Fame cap. Earlier this season he recorded his 600th career NHL goal and had tied Lemieux's assist record during their last game before the holiday break.
The crowd at PPG Paints Arena was enthusiastic for Crosby's achievement. A few minutes after he notched the franchise record assist, the tens of thousands in the arena rose to their feet and gave Crosby a standing ovation.
The season continues to be another outstanding campaign from Crosby. Playing in his 20th NHL season, he's trying to become the first player in history to average a point per game 20 straight seasons. Through 38 games this year, Crosby is on pace to hit another milestone. He has 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points to lead the Penguins in scoring.
The Pens are also playing slightly improved hockey lately. After a rough start to the season, the team has improved their record to 16-16-5. They are fourth in the Metropolitan Division and trail the Carolina Hurricanes by eight points for the final guaranteed divisional playoff spot. They are also just one point out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
