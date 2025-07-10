Penguins' Forward Makes Perfect Sense for Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins veteran forward Bryan Rust has been the focal point of a great deal of trade speculation as the NHL’s offseason reached full swing. Rust has three years remaining on his contract, and no longer features any trade clauses, making him a movable player for the Penguins.
With plenty of interest already surrounding the two-time Stanley Cup champion, the Penguins will have no shortage of teams to pick from if they decide to pull off a trade. One team in particular, though, makes perfect sense as Rust’s second ever NHL destination.
The Buffalo Sabres are one of the youngest teams in the NHL and desperately need to end their 14-year playoff drought. Tied for the longest active playoff drought in North American sports, the Sabres need a steady hand like Rust to bolster their lineup and bring a championship pedigree to the room.
At 33 years old, Rust would be the second-oldest player on the current roster behind Jason Zucker. Rust isn’t showing signs of slowing down, though, as he just finished up his best statistical season in the NHL.
In 71 games played, Rust notched 31 goals and 34 assists for 65 total points, all career highs. Rust doesn’t put up MVP-level numbers, but he’s a consistent face on offense that could bring plenty of offense to Buffalo.
It’s been almost 10 years now, but Rust also have Stanley Cup experience. At the start of his career, Rust was a key piece to the Penguins back-to-back Cup runs in 2016 and 2017.
The only player on the Sabres roster with Stanley Cup experience is defenseman 24-year-old Bowen Byram, and that’s another name that’s popped on the trade market. Especially if the Sabres move away from Byram, they will need a veteran with deep playoff experience, Rust provides that.
Rust also wouldn’t be in completely unfamiliar territory in Buffalo. Jason Zucker spent a handful of seasons with the Penguins between 2019 and 2023 and became close friends with Rust. Zucker has two years remaining on his contract with the Sabres and the two could have an opportunity to re-kindle and old friendship.
The Sabres need help, and the Penguins are looking to sell off big pieces. Rust fits exactly what the Sabres need ad they look to put an end to 14 years without playoff hockey.
