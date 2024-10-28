Penguins Not Giving Up on Struggling Goalie
The Pittsburgh Penguins are not happy with the start they’ve had to the 2024-25 season. Holding a 3-6-1 record and currently riding a four-game losing streak, the Penguins haven’t looked anywhere near themselves.
Arguably the biggest, and most talked about problem for the Penguins has been between the pipes. Tristan Jarry was expected to be the regular starting goalie to begin the year, but he’s in the middle of a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League, and not due to injury.
The Penguins sent Jarry to spend some time with the Wilkes-Barr/Scranton Penguins in an effort to rehabilitate his game. Jarry’s gotten off to an extremely poor start and hasn’t come anywhere near his potential.
Despite Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist emerging as reasonable options for the Penguins, there is still hope Jarry will reclaim his role as starting goalie.
According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, certain members of the Penguins organization still believe Jarry is going to be the go-to guy in net.
“I don’t have the sense the Penguins’ big names have given up on Jarry,” Yohe writes. “Maybe fans have… His teammates, though, seem to like him, appreciate his talent and still think he can be their best goaltender.”
It’s understandable to support your teammates and stand by their side, especially since Jarry’s issues appear to be mental. But, there are obvious reasons why the fans have lost hope and the front office might be “uncertain.”
The fan base started losing hope in Jarry down the stretch of the 2023-24 season when Nedeljkovic was given 13 starts in the last 13 games.
Jarry has been given three starts in 2024-25; he allowed six goals in the first, allowed three unanswered giving up a 2-0 lead in the second, and was pulled in the first period of the third.
With a 1-1-0 record, .836 save percentage, 5.47 goals against average, and 12 goals against, Jarry doesn’t have it this season. He collected a win in the first game of his conditioning stint, but there is still a way to go before he’s ready to reclaim his NHL starting role.
Fans might be out on Jarry, but his Penguins teammates still have belief and are going to continue supporting their goalie.
