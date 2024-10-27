Flyers Top Prospect to Make NHL Debut
The Philadelphia Flyers have been dealing with goaltender drama for months. What began in the summer as tension with their prospect goalie Aleksei Kolosov and continued with questions as to who would be their NHL tandem, the position is becoming a bigger storyline as the season develops.
The drama in the Flyers’ goal can wait for a bit as their top young goalie is set to make his NHL debut. Agent Dan Milstein, who represents Kolosov, may have inadvertently broke the news. Taking to his X account, he congratulated Kolosov on playing in his first NHL game.
The feat also places Kolosov in a category all his own. When he does start for the Flyers as they take on the Montreal Canadiens, he will become the first Belarusian goalie in NHL history to both play and start a game.
The Flyers drafted Kolosov in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Over the last few years, he’s played in Europe, most recently with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL. There he built a reputation for being a solid goalie with NHL upside. This past season, he started 47 games with Minsk. And while his record was nearly an even split at 22-21-3, he posted an impressive goals against average of 2.39 and a .907 save percentage to pair with it.
After plying his trade in the KHL, he joined the Flyers’ AHL affiliate for the end of their 2023-2024 campaign as well, giving him his first taste of North American hockey.
This season, he's played in four AHL contests. He has a record of 1-2-1 in those games, compiling a goals against average of 3.29 and a save percentage of .875%. Those numbers don't jump out at anybody, but the Flyers believe he still has the tools to be a regular player with them eventually. He gets his first chance to show it when the Flyers battle the Canadiens.
