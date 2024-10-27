Jets Off to Record-Setting Start
The Winnipeg Jets have gotten off to one of the most unexpected starts of the 2024-25 NHL season. The Jets are the last undefeated team in the league at 8-0-0, but there is a lot more than just a perfect start.
A season-opening winning streak is being paired with Jets franchise and NHL records.
One of the most notable records set comes from behind the bench and their new head coach Scott Arniel. With a perfect start now reaching eight wins, Arniel became the first coach in NHL history to go 8-0-0 to start his tenure with a new team.
Arniel surpassed Bruce Boudreau, Geoff Ward, and Jacques Lemaire who all reached seven wins to start their tenures.
Not only is the winning streak big for Arniel, it’s massive for the Jets as a whole. Eight games stands as the longest winning streak in Jets’ franchise history. That includes their time as the Atlanta Thrashers between 1999 and 2011.
The Jets’ most recent win was their fourth straight comeback victory and sixth on the year. That puts the Jets as the third NHL team to ever hit six comebacks in the first eight games of the season.
If the Jets can keep up their winning ways to start the year, they can make even more NHL history. The longest season-opening winning streak sits at 10 games from the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres and 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Jets next two come come against the Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. Wins against those two opponents will tie them for the all-time record. The possible record-breaking game comes against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Each of the Maple Leafs, Red Wings, and Blue Jackets are beatable teams in the Jets eyes.
The Jets have been led by four different players with 10 points. Mark Scheifele (5G-5A), Kyle Connor (6G-4A), Neal Pionk (1G-9A), and Nikolaj Ehlers (4G-6A) all have 10 points in the first eight games played.
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is also a perfect 6-0-0 with a .940 save percentage and 1.66 goals against average.
There’s a lot of season left to play, but the Jets are off to a hot start and hope to keep up the momentum all year.
