Penguins Open Season Without Key Goal Scorer
After two straight seasons without a playoff appearance, the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to crawl their way back in 2024-25. They’ll be short-handed to start the season, however, as Bryan Rust will miss the first game with a lower-body injury.
Rust was placed on injured reserve when the Penguins released their roster for the season but was considered day-to-day and can return at any time.
Despite being out to start the year, Rust has been skating with his teammates, albeit in a rotation and not in his normal spot on the first line.
Rust is entering his 11th season in the NHL and is still hunting down a 30-goal campaign. He hit a career high 28 tallies in 2023-24, and that was with 20 games missed due to injury.
In 567 career games played, Rust has scored 172 goals and 200 assists for 372 total points.
With Jake Guentzel gone, Rust is expected to take a step forward as a top-tier goal scorer in Pittsburgh. Not only is Rust expected to take over for Guentzel on the ice, he’s already taking over his old promotions.
When Guentzel was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2023-24 season, the Milkshake Factory lost a key sponsor of one of their shakes. The “Jake’s Shake” was without a namesake, but the Milkshake factory made sure to have a new face for the fan-favorite sweet treat.
The Milkshake Factory announced that Rust will takeover with “Rusy’s Shake.” Instead of being topped with a chocolate 59, the shake will feature a chocolate 17.
Every time Rust scores, fans get half-off “Rusty’s Shakes” the following day. The first sale of the season will have to be put on hold while Rust recovers from his ailment.
Rust appeared in two preseason games while recording a pair of assists.
