Senators Sign Star Goalie, Copying Bruins Jeremy Swayman Deal
The Ottawa Senators posted a quick clip to social media that showed star goalie Linus Ullmark and general manager Steve Staios standing in an office chatting. On the desk you can see a pile of papers with a pen indicating that a contract extension might be coming soon.
Just minutes after the Senators posted the video, TSN’s Darren Dreger tweeted that the Senators signed Ullmark to a four-year contract extension worth $8.25 million annually. Talks and speculation of a new deal for Ullmark have been floating around, and they finally made things official on the eve of their season opener.
$8.25 million will make Ullmark the fourth highest-paid goalie in the NHL and is the exact same salary cap hit as his former goalie partner, Jeremy Swayman.
Ullmark is set to start his first season with the Senators after they acquired him in a trade with the Boston Bruins. The 31-year-old netminder isn’t far removed from a Vezina Trophy season in 2022-23 when he backstopped the Bruins with a 40-6-1 record.
His 40 wins, plus a .938 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average all led the NHL. Ullmark and Swayman combined to win the Jennings Trophy that year, as well.
In 247 career games, Ullmark holds a 138-73-23 record, .918 save percentage, and 2.51 goals against average.
Ullmark was a sixth-round draft pick (163rd overall) of the Buffalo Sabres in 2012. He went on to play 117 games with the Sabres, posting a 50-47-13 record. His new contract will keep him in Ottawa through the 2028-29 season.
