Maple Leafs Already Dealing With Goalie Issues
The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to open their 2024-2025 season against their in-country rival, the Montreal Canadiens. This year is a new chapter for the Leafs, with Auston Matthews now sporting the "C" on his chest, some new defensemen projected to play important roles, and a new tandem in net. All of that combined with an elite core, and the organization has its eyes set on a deep playoff run.
Goaltending is once again a major question for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll is set to be the primary starter and recent Stanley Cup winner Anthony Stolarz was signed to provide that steady back-up and spot starter.
Presumably, Woll would be the one in net when the Leafs take on the Habs in the season opener. However, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the goalie situation for Toronto isn't clear as their season begins. Taking to his X account, he shared that there was chatter the team would bring 23-year-old net minder Dennis Hildeby with the team tonight.
"Let's see how this develops during the day," he wrote. "But there is word Toronto is bringing Dennis Hildeby to Montreal tonight."
Now, this is purely speculation, but this could be an indication that one of the goalies on the NHL roster is not fully healthy Recently on the Steve Dangle podcast, they discussed the possibility that Woll was not 100%. Last season, Woll dealt with a high-ankle sprain at the end of the season and it cost him the chance to play in the team's last playoff game.
The team has not made any official announcements regarding their lineup against the Canadiens or placing anyone on the injured reserve. This is an ongoing situation that the Breakaway OnSI team will provide updates for as more information is made available.
If Hildeby does join the Leafs, it will be his first chance to receive NHL playing time. The team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft and went 21-11-7 last season in the AHL.
