Penguins Legend Phil Kessel Still Looking for NHL Job
The last time Phil Kessel was seen on an NHL rink he was lifting the Stanley Cup over his head as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite attempts to earn a deal with the Vancouver Canucks, Kessel sat out the entire 2023-24 season without a contract.
Despite being a few weeks away from turning 37 years old and having gone a whole season without playing a game, Kessel still wants to compete with an NHL team.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Kessel has been reaching out to teams and is looking for a chance to play.
“I had heard… that Kessel was calling teams and really wanted to play,” Friedman said. “He’s legit about it.”
Kessel hasn’t played a game since late April of 2024, but he feels there is still plenty left in the tank.
Not only does Kessel want to keep playing, but he’s on the verge of also surpassing a significant milestone that will help add to his legacy. With 1,286 games played under his belt, Kessel is just eight points shy of hitting 1,000 in his career.
Kessel has stated before he’s willing to let his NHL record consecutive games played streak come to an end, as long as he gets to stay in the league.
Over the course of his possible Hall of Fame career, Kessel has played with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, and the Golden Knights. He won back-to-back Cups with the Penguins and his third with the Golden Knights in 2023.
“He loves hockey and wants to play,” Friedman said. “I don’t know if this is going to happen, but it’s very very legitimate that he wants to play.”
Kessel was a fifth overall pick of the Bruins in 2006 and went on to be named to three All-Star Games and won the Bill Masterton Trophy after his rookie campaign.
People will argue one way or the other about if he’s a Hall of Famer, but no matter what way you spin it, Kessel wants one last chance at the NHL before he brings his career to an end.
