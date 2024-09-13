Islanders Provide Injury Update for Star Goalie
The New York Islanders have provided an update on star goalie Ilya Sorokin who was reported to be dealing with an injury ahead of training camp. According to Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello, Sorokin suffered an offseason injury, but is back to skating.
Lamoriello said that Sorokin may miss the start of Islanders training camp, but there is no concern over him being out to start the 2024-25 regular season.
Sorokin’s injury was first reported by Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, but not many details were given. It’s hard getting information from the Islanders, especially during the offseason.
The Islanders revealed that Sorokin is working his way through an upper-body injury that he suffered during offseason workouts.
Sorokin has regularly been one of the top goalies in the NHL since his debut in 2021. In 192 career games with the Islanders, he has a 95-65-30 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.54 goals against average.
2023-24 was a down year for Sorokin, but he still managed to pile up 25 wins and a .908 save percentage.
The Islanders also recently signed veteran goalie Keith Kinkaid to a professional tryout contract. Kinkaid skated with the rookie camp roster and will look to fight for an NHL role in training camp.
Even with Kinkaid joining on a PTO, it’s likely the Islanders enter the 2024-25 season with a healthy Sorokin as their starter and Semyon Varlamov as the backup. It will be their fourth consecutive season sharing the net on Long Island.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!