Penguins Rookie Makes Opening Night Roster
The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering this season with eyes set on securing a postseason spot. After two straight seasons of coming up short, Sidney Crosby and company are eager to go on another run. To help the team on their quest, general manager Kyle Dubas acquired one of the most promising young players in the game.
The Penguins acquired 20-year-old winger Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets over the summer, and the hope was that the former first round pick was ready for the NHL immediately. The Pens gave McGroarty every opportunity possible, giving him plenty of ice time in preseason and chances to skate with veteran players. The result is that the organization's top rookie is starting the team with the NHL club.
The Penguins announced their official roster for the beginning of the 2024-2025 season, and there were few surprises. With McGroarty's inclusion on the roster, the Pens have a future 30-goal scorer ready to make an impact right now.
McGroarty should also benefit from an injury situation in Pittsburgh. The Pens are likely to begin the season without all-star winger Bryan Rust, who is dealing with an injury. In Rust's absence, it provides another opportunity for McGroarty to play in an elevated role and potentially receive top-six minutes.
McGroarty joins the Penguins after two dynamite years in the NCAA with the University of Michigan. As a freshman he recorded 39 points in 39 games, and then exploded as a sophomore last season. Over 36 games, he registered 52 points. He later captained the United States team to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships. He now brings that exciting resume to a Penguins team starved for young talent.
