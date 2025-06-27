Penguins Considering Options With Veteran Forward
The Pittsburgh Penguins are sitting in an uncommon spot for them following three straight years without an appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Heading into the summer of 2025, the Penguins knew they would have to deal with several tough decisions, and as draft day arrives, a key veteran forward might be on his way out.
Bryan Rust’s name has popped up in trade rumors and a few teams have expressed an interest in the Penguins’ veteran. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted on SN590 that the Penguins have discussed moving up in the draft, specifically targeting the ninth overall pick, currently held by the Buffalo Sabres.
According to Friedman, Rust’s name has come up in conversations between the Penguins and Sabres, but Buffalo might not be alone.
Josh Yohe of the Athletic added to Friedman’s report by stating the Sabres aren’t alone in their possible pursuit of Rust.
“I know the Sabres covet Rust,” Yohe tweeted. “And they aren’t the only team that does.”
The Penguins currently have two first-round selections at the 2025 NHL Draft (11th and 12th overall) and potentially have their sights set on a certain top 10 prospect. Penguins’ president and general manager Kyle Dubas had a few long conversations with draft prospect Porter Martone from the Brampton Steelheads.
Martone is a six-foot-three, 208-pound forward prospect who is projected to be selected anywhere from third to sixth overall. That’s a bit out of range as they currently stand, and moving up to ninth would at least move them closer if Martone slides.
Rust has been around the Penguins organization since his draft in 2010 and has been a crucial piece of the team ever since. With two Stanley Cup championships under his belt in Pittsburgh, Rust is coming off of a career year in 2024-25.
In 71 games played, Rust collected a career-high in goals (31), assists (34) and points (65).
Rust has three years remaining on his contract earning him $5.125 million against the salary cap annually. The Sabres need all the help they can get to finally end their 14-year playoff drought, and Rust would be a huge boost of energy and offense.
Considering the Sabres already have a pretty well stocked prospect pipeline, they might be willing to part with the ninth-overall pick for some more veteran presence.
