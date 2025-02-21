Penguins' Sidney Crosby Adds Another Piece to Unmatched Legacy
As if Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby didn’t have enough hardware in his trophy case, he helped lead Team Canada to a one-of-a-kind championship. At the first ever 4 Nations Face-Off, Team Canada defeated Team USA for the championship, proving hockey is still their sport.
As Team Canada’s captain, Crosby was the first to lift the 4 Nations trophy over his head, officially making him a champion in yet another tournament.
Currently playing in his 20th NHL season, Crosby has led the Penguins to unparalleled success and Team Canada to numerous golds on the international stage.
Crosby is a three-time Stanley Cup champion (2009, 2016, 2017), twice and Olympic gold medalist (2010, 2014), and an IIHF World Champion (2015). Coming out a champion in those three tournaments makes Crosby one of the few members in hockey’s Triple Gold Club.
The last time hockey saw a true best-on-best international tournament was the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Crosby led Team Canada to a gold medal there, as well.
Even before turning pro, Crosby played in the IIHF World Junior Championship tournament twice. In 2004, he helped Team Canada capture a silver medal. In 2005, however, you guessed it, gold for Crosby.
The 4 Nations Face-Off is the fifth different international tournament he has helped lead Team Canada to gold in. Heading into the 4 Nations tournament, Team Canada had never lost with Crosby as their captain.
The United States may have defeated Canada in the round-robin, ending a lengthy best-on-best winning streak, but it was Crosby and the Canadians who got the last laugh. After lifting hockey’s newest trophy, Canada improved to 48-6 with Crosby on their roster.
It’s safe to say Crosby is one of the greatest international players of all time, with the hardware and legacy of success to show for it.
As the players turn their attention back to their NHL squads, Crosby will look to continue to add to his NHL trophy case which already features some of the sport's most prominent awards. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is also a two-time playoff MVP, two-time league MVP, two-time Rocket Richard winner for most goals in a single season, and was named one of the 100 best players of all time by the league in 2017.
Even at the age of 37, Crosby isn't slowing down. He's still adding to his legacy and could easily end his career as a top-five player of all time.
