Penguins' Sidney Crosby Adds Another Piece to Unmatched Legacy

Sidney Crosby's international resume:



🏅 - 2005 world juniors

🏅 - 2010 Olympics

🏅 - 2014 Olympics

🏅 - 2015 world championship

🏆 - 2016 World Cup

🏆 - 2025 4 Nations



Team Canada 🇨🇦 is 48-6 with him in uniform.