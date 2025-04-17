NHL Playoffs First Round Schedule
The NHL is ready to roll on the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The league released the first round schedule, taking one step closer to deciding this year's champion.
The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets will open the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The top-seeded Jets are the Presidents' Trophy winners this season, but they meet a Blues team that's figured everything out at the perfect time. It has the potential to be a seven-game knockout series. They drop the puck on Game 1 at 6:00 pm on Saturday, April 19th.
They will be followed by the Central Division showdown and Mikko Rantanen bowl between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. Despite being the higher seed, the Stars are limping into the postseason, having lost seven straight games. The Avs revamped their entire roster and are in Cup contention again. They kick things off on April 19th at 8:30 pm.
The rest of the Western Conference matchups are set to be just as exciting. The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are meeting for the fourth consecutive season and the Vegas Golden Knights welcome the Minnesota Wild in the final matchup in the West.
The Eastern Conference side of the playoffs begins on Sunday, April 20th, with the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils. The Metropolitan Division showdown is the sixth meeting of the two franchises in postseason history.
The Battle of Ontario also kicks off the Eastern Conference bracket. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, who broke their lengthy playoff drought, duke it out for provincial dominance and the chance to progress further in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are about to begin. The field is set and the schedule is revealed. That means the pursuit for the most difficult trophy to earn in sports is officially on.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!