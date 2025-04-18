Canadiens Rookie Joins Elite NHL Company
The rookie season of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson is one of the best in recent memory. He led all NHL rookies in scoring, beating out extremely talented first-year players like Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks phenom Macklin Celebrini. He's a likely choice for this year's Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie as well.
What the Canadiens' rookie accomplished this season also puts him in elite company in NHL history. Since the 1975 season, there have been just three defensemen to lead NHL rookies in scoring. The first was New York Rangers Hall of Famer Brian Leetch, who achieved the feat by recording 71 points during the 1988-89 campaign. The next time wouldn't happen until the 2019-2020 season, when future Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes debuted and recorded 53 points in 68 games.
The third is Lane Hutson. In 82 games, he recorded six goals and 60 assists for 66 points.
To be mentioned in the same sentence as Hughes and Leetch is an incredible comparison, but there's reason to believe Hutson can reach the same status. Leetch was one of the top defensemen of his era, a Stanley Cup winner, and a member of the 1,000-point club. Hughes is a Norris Trophy winner, captain of the Canucks, and among the best in the NHL right now. Hutson has entered that conversation quickly with his rookie campaign.
What Hutson's done this season is nothing short of spectacular. His ability to possess the puck and make plays is elite and on par with some of the best playmakers in the NHL. His 60 assists speak to that. He was the Canadiens' best puck distributor and a huge boost to their power play, which has paid dividends for Montreal as they made the postseason for the first time in five seasons.
There's no doubting the success Hutson has had in his first season in the NHL. Sustaining it into the postseason and the rest of his NHL career is the key, but for now, Hutson has joined elite company with his historic rookie campaign.
