Lightning, Panthers Set For Electric Playoff Showdown
Either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Florida Panthers have played in the past five Stanley Cup Finals, and and if they want to get back to that point, they'll have to go through each other once again.
With the Lightning finishing second in the Atlantic Division and the Panthers finishing third, the two in-state rivals will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
Tampa Bay won the first two matchups, defeating Florida in six games in 2021 and in a four-game sweep in 2022, but the Panthers got their revenge in 2024, defeating their rivals in five games en route to their first Stanley Cup. This is the first time the Lightning have had home-ice advantage, however.
Even compared to last season, though, both teams look noticeably different.
For Tampa Bay, the most obvious change is the loss of longtime captain Steven Stamkos and the addition of Jake Guentzel. While it was obviously difficult to let an icon like Stamkos go, Guentzel has been fantastic in his first year with the Lightning, scoring 80 points (41 goals, 39 assists) in 79 games. The Lightning have also played better at 5-on-5 than they have in years, in large part thanks to Guentzel.
Tampa Bay's defense core also is also substantially different with the return of Ryan McDonagh and the addition of J.J. Moser. Of course, the Lightning also still have one of the best goaltenders in the world in Andrei Vasilevskiy.
For Florida, the changes are a bit more subtle, understandable considering the team is coming off a Stanley Cup. Most of the changes actually came at the trade deadline, when the Panthers acquired forward Brad Marchand, defenseman Seth Jones and more.
The Panthers have been ravaged by injuries lately, but seem to be getting healthier at the right time. Most notably, Matthew Tkachuk, who hasn't played since sustaining an injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, is expected back for the postseason. Sam Bennett also returned from injury on Monday.
The two teams split the four-game season series. Tampa Bay won 5-1 at home on Tuesday night in a playoff preview.
With so much bad blood between the two teams, the Battle of Florida looks to be an outstanding series once more.
