Canadiens Rookie Jersey Smashes Sales Record
The excitement over Montreal Canadiens rookie Ivan Demidov has continued to grow since his debut in the NHL The team's 2024 fifth-overall pick signed his entry-level contract after scoring 19 goals and 49 points in the KHL. The move comes just in time for the end of the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. In his debut game, he recorded a goal and an assist while impressing the entire NHL.
Not only did a new superstar debut for the Canadiens in that game, but the franchise also had a superstar showing at the team merchandise store. The organization reportedly set a new single-day jersey sales record during Demidov's debut, bringing in over $250,000 in revenue. Demidov's number 93 is quickly becoming one of the most popular jerseys in Montreal.
The sales figure represents the overwhelming excitement for Demidov and the optimism his arrival brought. The Habs made the postseason for the first time since 2020-2021, and now they face a huge challenge in the opening round. The team will head to Washington to open their series against the Capitals, hoping to replicate the results from their 2010 playoff series.
Fifteen years ago, the Capitals were again a top seed in the Eastern Conference, taking on an overlooked Habs squad. The Caps even took the lead in the series to the fifth game, but lost three straight to snuff out their championship pursuit. It was a devastating loss that they want to avoid this year.
If the Canadiens are to advance, Demidov will be a big part of that. The Capitals boast one of the best offensive groups in the NHL, and meeting or surpassing that will require a whole team effort. Demidov's impressive rookie debut will continue, and the jersey sales should keep coming as he powers the team's Stanley Cup hopes.
