Penguins Stars Show Love at Steelers' Home Opener
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the 2024-2025 campaign very shortly. With just a couple weeks until the puck drops on the regular season, the Pens are trimming down their roster after their first preseason contest. In the meantime, some of their top players showed love to the other teams in the city of Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their first regular season home game of the 2024 calendar, and the Penguins were well represented. Alternate captains Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, as well as breakout winger Drew O'Connor attended the home opener. The love between the two teams was further highlighted by the trio getting a sideline view of pre-game activities. WPXI reported Shelby Cassesse shared a snippet of the Pens on the field.
The Penguins each donned some legendary Steelers jerseys as well. Malkin wore franchise legend Troy Polamalu's jersey, showing off his patented number 43. Letang decided to pay homage to the Steel Curtain as well as his numerical twin, sporting Jack Lambert's number 58. Lastly, O'Connor kept it modern, wearing a T.J. Watt jersey.
Just prior to kick-off, Malkin and Letang also ran out of the team's tunnel while waving Terrible Towels. The spectators at Acrisure Stadium were loud and animated watching the two Pens enter the field. Letang also shared his excitement for the home opener. The Penguins' top defender joined in on the Steelers' long-time chant to rile up Steelers Nation.
"Hey Steelers Nation, Kris Letang here!" he said. "Excited for the home opener. Here we go!"
The Steelers have gotten off to a strong start to the NFL season and the Penguins are hoping they can follow the football team's lead. The Pens missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons, finishing their seasons in disappointing fashion.
The Penguins believe their summer put them in a strong position to return to postseason action. They re-signed captain Sidney Crosby to an extension, acquired a blue-chip prospect in Rutger McGroarty, and brought in several players to build their forward and defensive depth. Soon, it will be the Steelers stars showing love to the Penguins as their season begins.
