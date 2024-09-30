Canucks Release Former Blues Forward
The Vancouver Canucks continue to slim down their roster as the 2024-25 season closes in. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced that forward Sammy Blais has been released from his professional tryout contract.
The 28-year-old forward was looking to earn a full contract with the Canucks, but just couldn’t cut it at camp or during the preseason. Blais played in three preseason games with the Canucks and didn’t record any points.
Blais failed to standout from the crowd and separate himself from an already deep Canucks forward roster.
The Canucks are looking to follow up a fantastic 2023-24 with an even better season and their lineup should help push all of the right buttons.
Blais has played 257 games at the NHL level with 27 goals and 44 assists for 71 total points. He was a sixth-round (176th overall) draft pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2014. He played his first four years in the NHL with the Blues, and helped win the Stanley Cup in 2019.
It was Blais’ first ever run in the playoffs and he scored a goal and two assists in 15 games that Stanley Cup run.
Following the 2020-21 season, the Blues traded Blais to the New York Rangers. After 54 games over the next two seasons, Blais was traded back to the Blues in 2023.
Blais has played a total of 203 games with the Blues, including 53 in the 2023-24 season. He scored just one goal and six assists last season for seven total points.
Just because Blais was released from his PTO with the Canucks does not mean he’s completely out of the organization. The Canucks can add him to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.
