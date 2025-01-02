Pair of Penguins Prospects Impressing in AHL
The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to remain in the playoff race as 2025 begins, but their AHL affiliate is firmly in the postseason picture at their season's halfway point. A huge reason for their success is the impact of younger players on their roster, which is a huge sign of progress for the organization at any level.
While the Penguins continue battling at the NHL level, their AHL affiliate has two standout rookies having excellent first seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Forwards Tristan Broz and Ville Koivunen are two of the top prospects in the franchise and are also having two of the best rookie seasons in the AHL.
Tristan Broz: A Lesson in Patience
The Penguins have taken a slow and methodical approach with Broz and it seems their patience is finally paying off. His first season in college was filled with adversity, and forced him to transfer from the University of Minnesota to the University of Denver.
After transferring, however, his game and professional projection took off. He recorded 68 points in 83 games with Denver, including 40 points in 43 games as a junior. The Pens signed the 22-year-old to his entry-level contract following his best college season and he made the leap to professional hockey. He's taken the team and AHL by storm, scoring 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points in 27 games.
The goal-scoring ability has been a huge development for Broz, who has always been seen as a smart and versatile forward. Now that he's scoring, he's gone from projected third-liner to potential middle-six center for the Penguins and can keep climbing with more offense this season.
Ville Koivunen: Playmaker Extraordinaire
Koivunen arrived via last year's blockbuster trade between the Carolina Hurricanes and Penguins, sending scoring winger Jake Guentzel to the Canes. Koivunen was the key piece going back as a former second-round pick of Carolina and one of the best playmakers over in Europe.
He gave the Penguins a taste of his skill when he came over for the very end of the 2023-2024 AHL season and postseason, but he's come on in full force in his first full season in North America. He ranks seventh among rookies in the AHL with six goals and 22 points in 27 games.
The on-ice vision Koivunen possesses is tantalizingly skillful. He has a remarkable ability to find an open teammate and seems to read the developing play with a speed not many other players can match. It's easy to see how his game will translate to the NHL, with his skating ability matching his creativity with the puck. He could add some more shots on goal, sure, but his impact will be as a playmaker at whatever level he plays at.
The Penguins have been desperate to rebuild their organization with quality young prospects and players. It's a small step, but with the development of Broz and Koivunen, combined with the NHL call-up of defenseman Owen Pickering and NHL debut of goaltender Joel Blomqvist, the organization finally has hope in their prospects.
