Utah Hockey Club Defender Praises Rising Superstar
The Utah Hockey Club has been without second-year forward Logan Cooley for just over two weeks. The team's stayed afloat, going 3-2-1 without their 20-year-old scorer, but they are hoping they won't have to wait too much longer for Cooley to return.
In the meantime, the Utah Hockey Club is resting and practicing while the 4 Nations Face-Off occurs. Cole Bagley, a correspondent for KSL Sports, caught up with veteran Utah defenseman Ian Cole recently, and he heaped praises on his injured teammate. Of the compliments Cole paid Cooley, he compared the Pittsburgh native to the reigning MVP of the NHL, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.
"The way Cools skates & the way he moves reminds me more of a Nathan MacKinnon," he said. "Who I played with in Colorado."
It's a massive compliment from Cole, reinforcing Utah's faith in their rising star. Before Cooley's injury, he posted 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points, just one point shy of his rookie season totals. His offensive progression is a critical reason Utah and Cole believe he's a budding superstar in the NHL.
"He’s a budding superstar in this league," he said. "He’s a guy that has all the talent, all the skill in the world."
Cooley has been showcasing his talent and skill all season long as a sophomore in the NHL. Playing increased ice time, he's rewarded Utah by creating and converting more scoring chances. According to MoneyPuck, Cooley's generated 2.9 points per 60 minutes of ice time. That statistic ranks third among all Utah skaters.
With another week and a half until NHL action resumes, Cooley can rest even more without missing more games. As Utah attempts to claw its way back into the Western Conference playoff race, they'll need their budding star and top forward back as soon as possible.
