Player Involved in Death of Former NHLer Will Not Face Charges
The professional ice hockey player arrested following the tragic death of Adam Johnson during a game in England’s EIHL, will not face criminal charges. Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) determined they will not bring charges against the player in question.
Playing with the Nottingham Panthers, Johnson took a skate blade to the neck during a game. A former Pittsburgh Penguins player, Johnson died from the injury at the age of 29.
“This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident,” Michael Quinn of CPS said. “The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.”
Quinn noted that the investigation found that there is no reason for a prosecution or conviction.
“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS,” Quinn said. “We have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”
Johnson’s death occurred on October 28th, 2023, and ever since, hockey leagues across the world have started taking new measures to protect their players. The usage of neck guards has gone up, with some league making it a mandate.
While the NHL has not mandated neck protection, New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald stated he will enforce it for his team following a close call with his son at the American Hockey League (AHL) level.
The AHL and ECHL have made neck protection a mandate within their league, with the possibility of the NHL following suit soon.
Players are allowed to don the extra protection on their own volition if they please, which a number of players have done.
Johnson played 13 games in the NHL with the Penguins, picking up four points. His only goal in the NHL came in his home state against the Minnesota Wild.
