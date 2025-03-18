Devils GM To Mandate Neck Guards After Son’s Close Call
Ever since the tragic death of former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson, there has been a massive debate in the hockey world regarding cut-resistant protection for players. Johnson died following a fatal cut to the neck from a skate blade during a game in England’s EIHL.
Various league around the world have mandated neck guards for players, but the NHL has been slow to require the extra protection. Numerous players around the NHL have voluntarily worn neck protection, but it has yet to become a mandate in the world’s most popular hockey league.
NHL general managers are joined at the GM Meetings where the topic of neck guard mandates is being discussed. It’s unlikely to happen any time soon, but New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald plans on mandating neck guards for his own team.
According to TSN’s Insider Trading, Fitzgerald said he knows he may receive push back from the NHLPA, but a close call with his own son has forced his hand.
In December, Fitzgerald’s son, Casey, was cut in the neck by a skate while playing in the American Hockey League (AHL).
“You never think it’s going to happen to you as a parent,” Fitzgerald told TSN. “With four boys, we’ve been very lucky. It gets to a point where your wife is actually questioning, ‘why are they still playing?’ because of how dangerous the sport is.”
Fitzgerald noted he is the only NHL GM on the cut resistant committee and aims to continue educating players about the usage of neck guards and other cut resistant protections.
“If we can continue to educate our players on protection,” Fitzgerald said. “Is it going to prevent you from being the player you are? I don’t think so.”
Many believe it’s a matter of when rather than if the NHL mandates neck protection for their players. With collective bargaining agreement talks also taking place, it may be sooner rather than later, but Fitzgerald stepping up in this way is a huge move by him and the Devils.
