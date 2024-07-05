Most Improved Team in Each NHL Division
Free agency is underway and the NHL landscape is drastically shifting. Millions of dollars were given out in contracts and lineups around the league will be unrecognizable to begin the 2024 season. With so much change, what teams are the most improved in each division?
Central Division - Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators went insane to begin this offseason. The goal was to add some championship experience to the lineup, and that's exactly what they did.
They signed Steven Stamkos to a four-year deal, giving them a true number-one center. Veteran Jonathan Marchessault also signed a multi-year deal to add another goal scorer to their top lines.
Defenseman Brady Skjei was the longest contract given out, inking him to a seven-year deal. He will be the number two option behind captain Roman Josi and hopefully relieve some of the minutes the Norris Trophy winner plays nightly. With these three signings, the Predators found a way to improve a roster that won 47 games last season.
Pacific Division - San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks have an exciting crop of prospects ready to jump to the NHL and they added the highly touted Macklin Celebrini to the mix at the NHL Draft. With Celebrini likely to make the jump to the NHL immediately and Will Smith signing his entry-level contract, the Sharks have a brand new one-two punch down the middle.
The Sharks added some important depth pieces and a new top-six winger as well. Tyler Toffoli is the perfect addition to a team starved for leadership and experience. He can play alongside either young center and show them how to be a consistent scorer in the NHL.
Center Alex Wennberg signed a two-year deal also, giving the team a veteran pivot that can move up and down the lineup. Joining him are Ty Dellandrea and Carl Grundstrom, who both figure to carve out bottom-six roles with the teams next season. The Sharks won't be in the playoff hunt in 2024-2025, but they will be a much better team.
Atlantic Division - Tampa Bay Lightning
It's hard to lose your captain and be the most improved, but the Tampa Bay Lightning did just that. They traded for the negotiating rights for forward Jake Guentzel and signed him to a seven-year deal. It's not just that the Lightning landed the top offensive player available, it's that they acquired one of the best 5on5 scorers in the NHL. Pairing Guentzel alongside top center Brayden Point could give the Lightning one of the best even strength lineups in the league.
Add in the return of defender Ryan McDonagh and the top-four should be improved in 2024 as well. McDonagh thrived during his first stint with the Lightning and can provide a consistency for whatever right-handed defender the team pairs him with.
Metropolitan Division - Washington Capitals
While the New Jersey Devils did some impressive work to improve their team, the Capitals blew them out of the water. The Capitals were fading in the division, but the organization made a bold set of moves to insulate aging captain Alex Ovechkin.
They fortified their team depth by signing defenseman Matt Roy to a six-year deal and forwards Brandon Duhaime and Taylor Raddysh. All three give the team more strength down the lineup.
The Caps improved the roster the most through their aggressive approach to the trade market. They acquired the polarizing center Pierre-Luc Dubois, winger Andrew Mangiapane, defenseman Jakob Chychrun, and goaltender Logan Thompson in separate moves this offseason. With these additions, the team goes from basement dweller to division contender in what could be a final go for Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.
