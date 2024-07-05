Kraken Re-Sign Integral Forward
The Seattle Kraken kicked off the NHL’s free agency period by making a few key splashes, but they’re also locking down a surging youngster. Kraken general manager Ron Francis announced that they have signed forward Eeli Tolvanen to a new two-year contract.
Insider Elliotte Friedman later confirmed that Tolvanen had signed a two-year deal worth $3.475 million annually.
The Kraken acquired Tolvanen via the waiver wire from the Nashville Predators in late 2022. In 264 career games, Tolvanen has scored 57 goals and 119 total points.
With each passing season, Tolvanen has only gotten more productive offensively. From 2022-23 to 2023-24, he jumped from 31 to 41 points. In 129 games with the Kraken, Tolvanen has picked up 68 points (32G-36A). As a Predator in 135 career games, he scored 51 total points (25G-26A).
Tolvanen has little playoff experience but played a role in the Kraken’s first playoff run in 2023. In 14 games, he scored three goals and five assists for eight points. His playoff high mark came in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, when he scored a goal and notched two assists to help force a seventh game. The Kraken eventually lost Game 7 by a 2-1 score.
A well-balanced 25-year-old, Tolvanen was still a restricted free agent with the Kraken when he signed his new deal.
Rather than the typical tweet from the team or an insider leaking the signing, Francis announced to a crowd attending the Kraken development camp.
“We were not going to announce this until after the scrimmage,” Francis said to the crowd. “We also agreed this morning to a two-year contract with Eeli Tolvanen.”
The Kraken is still an extremely young franchise, but have a bright future. Tolvanen could easily be an essential part of the growing team. A budding star, expect Tolvanen to be crucial moving forward.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!