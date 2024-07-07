NHL Defenseman Details Life-Threatening Injury
Sheldon Souray enjoyed a quality NHL career. He was known for his booming slapshot from the point and established a reputation for being an offensive threat from the blue line. He played in 758 career NHL games, registering 109 goals and 300 points. He had four seasons with double-digit goals, including two 20+ goal seasons. He holds the record for the most power-play goals in a season by a defenseman.
But the success on the ice wasn't always reflected off the ice. Recently, Souray appeared on the UnHammered podcast hosted by Brantt Myhres and discussed his career. The two discussed some serious topics like addiction, sobriety, and career-threatening injuries.
During their conversation, they dove into an injury that nearly cost Souray his career. Souray joined the Edmonton Oilers in 2007 as a high-ticket free agent. In his third year with the organization, the relationship broke down. After breaking his wrist, he wanted to return to California for surgery, but the organization wanted him to stay in Edmonton. 10 days after receiving routine surgery, Souray developed a blood and bone infection. It forced him into the ICU for three days as he fought for his life. The doctors even considered amputating his hand.
"It (amputation) was on the table as an option," he said.
Luckily Souray recovered from the infection and kept all of his limbs. Unfortunately for him, this incident only strained the relationship between him and the Oilers.
According to Souray, the Oilers and he weren't seeing eye-to-eye before his hospital stay, but this was the final straw. When his agent came to visit him in the ICU, he shared news that only made the situation worse. The Oilers hadn't sent any well regards, they sent their doubts.
"Management thinks you're faking this injury because you don't want to play for the Oilers," Souray's agent told him.
Souray responded with some unkind words of his own. From his hospital bed, he called the team's general manager, president of hockey operations, and team owner to let them know what he thought of their comments.
"I told them all they could go f--k themselves," he said.
A few months later, The Oilers assigned him to the AHL and Souray was soon with a different organization entirely. Souray played just two more seasons in the NHL after the Oilers moved on, but retired after the 2012-2013 season. Following his retirement, that's when Souray's personal struggles took off.
Thankfully for Sheldon Souray, he's sober now. He and host Brantt Myhres discussed their journeys to sobriety and the bond that journey formed for them. Souray is glad to be in a better space, and thankfully his life-threatening injuries and endeavors are behind him.
