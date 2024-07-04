Analyst: Sydney Crosby Should Leave Penguins
One of the Pittsburgh Penguins biggest priorities this offseason is to sign captain and future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby to a contract extension. The 2024-25 seasons is the last one of Crosby’s current deal, opening up his eligibility window to re-sign and stay a Penguin for life.
While everyone in Pittsburgh understands it’s pretty iron clad that Crosby will spend his whole career with the Penguins, certain voices have been almost begging him to leave.
TSN analyst Bryan Hayes stated during the season that Crosby would be better off finding a new home to finish out his career. Without a new deal signed in Pittsburgh, Hayes has doubled down on his opinion.
“I’ll be rational,” Hayes said. “I want to see Sid out. I don’t want to see him in Pittsburgh. I’ve been beating that drum for months.”
Hayes formed his thoughts around the Penguins no longer being the Stanley Cup contender they used to be, especially after missing the playoffs for two straight years. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is doing everything he can to retool the Penguins as quickly as possible, but Hayes doesn’t believe he’s moving them in the right direction.
“I think they’re going backward,” Hayes said. “I don’t think they’re moving towards playoff contention, let alone Cup contention.”
With Steven Stamkos ending his 16-year run with the Tampa Bay Lightning to sign with the Nashville Predators, people believe that opens the door for Crosby to follow suit.
“Great players do move on,” Hayes said. “It’s a new era, it’s a new world. The idea of Crosby chasing Cups as opposed to chasing playoff spots, that’s what I want to see.”
Over the past few weeks, Crosby and Dubas have said contract negotiations will remain private. It's a near guarantee that Crosby will re-sign in Pittsburgh, ending all of the speculation and hoping that he one day leaves.
