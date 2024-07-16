Bruins Named Top Landing Spot for Jets Prospect
The Boston Bruins have been an aggressive franchise this offseason. The signings of forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov were huge boosts for the roster and indicate the team is going all-in over the next two seasons.
Even with Stanley Cup ambitions, there are other areas of the organization to improve. The biggest deficiency for the Bruins is their development system. They have a few intriguing players, but that doesn't change that they have one of the weakest prospect pools in the NHL. Adding a can't-miss prospect would be an even bigger boost for the organization.
Coincidentally, there is a highly touted prospect reportedly requesting an out from his current organization. Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutget McGroarty is apparently interested in moving on from the team, and there is a belief that a deal will get done this summer.
According to Bleacher Report, the Bruins are the top landing spot for McGroarty's services. Writer Joe Yerdon argued that the two would make for an excellent fit.
"Outside of Poitras, the Bruins have a dearth of elite prospects and adding McGroarty to the mix makes a world of sense," he wrote. "Boston has 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell knocking on the door to the NHL in AHL Providence, but when it comes to home-grown drafted players there's not much else in the waiting. Adding 20-year-old McGroarty to the fold would address that instantly."
McGroarty is a top prospect in the NHL, and has been well regarded since the Jets drafted him 14th overall in the 2022 draft. Since then, he's become an incredible player with the University of Michigan. He started his NCAA career with a bang, registering 39 points in 39 games as a freshman. He followed that up with a 52 point campaign as a sophomore and also wore the captain's "C" for Team USA's Under-20 team at the World Junior Championships.
With his resume already impressive as any player outside of the league, McGroarty's request is likely to be obliged. The NHL's had several high-profile prospects, especially in the NCAA, who refused to sign with the organization that drafted them and forces them into a trade. This is the latest case, and it could be the perfect one for the Bruins to take advantage of.
