Sabres Announce Annual Prospect Challenge
As the NHL reaches its slowest point of the offseason, teams are starting to do early preparations for the upcoming season. Before training camps can open and before the preseason can begin, multiple teams are gearing up to see what their future looks like.
The Buffalo Sabres announced that they will once again host the annual Prospect Challenge. Between Sept. 13 and 16, the Sabres will host their prospects as well as youngsters from the Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
The 2024 Challenge marks the first time that the Blue Jackets will participate. Thanks to several highly touted prospects, the Blue Jackets enter the tournament with one of the top-rated pipelines in the NHL.
According to the schedule released by the Sabres, each team will play three games.
This is the ninth time the Sabres have hosted the event, starting in 2015 with just the Sabres, Bruins, and Devils.
Most of the teams are yet to announce an official roster for the tournament. The Penguins are the only team to commit a roster.
Among the top prospects expected to take part in the challenge for the Penguins includes 2023 first-round pick Brayden Yager, top defensive prospect Owen Pickering, and recently signed goalie prospect Sergei Murashov.
The Devils did not announce a full roster but teased some of their top prospects who could be heading to Buffalo. In a release, the Devils expect forwards Josh Filmon, Chase Stillman, Cam Squires, and Dylan Wendt and defensemen Seamus Casey, Topias Vilen, and Mikeal Diotte to participate.
Games will be live-streamed on each teams website.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!