NHL Has Tight Race for 2024-25 Calder Trophy
With each passing season, the NHL sees more of a shift towards young stars taking over the sport. 2024-25 won’t be any different, as several future superstars are expected to take that next step as the NHL’s best.
Not only are some names expected to progress closer to their primes, but the NHL could see an extremely tight race for Rookie of the Year. Multiple first-year players across the league could easily take a run at the Calder Trophy.
Betting odds place Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov as the early favorite. DraftKings gives Michkov +450 odds, but not far behind is the most recent first-round pick.
San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has been given +500 odds from DrafKings and was the previous favorite before Michkov made his way to North America.
Michkov recently arrived in Philadelphia and is expected to immediately start on the Flyers’ second line. The Flyers selected Michkov seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft and should make noise the second he gets to the NHL.
Celebrini has high expectations heading into the upcoming season. Expected to make the Sharks roster right away, he will look to be the second consecutive first-overall pick to take the Calder. Celebrini has to fight not only Michkov but also a teammate of his.
Sharks forward Will Smith is also expected to break into the NHL in 2024-25 and has the fifth-highest odds to take the Calder. DraftKings gives Smith +700 odds.
Dallas Stars forward Logan Stankoven (+550) and Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier (+650) sit between the early leaders and Smith, but they themselves have a great chance to separate from the pack.
Stankoven made a name for himself in his first stint with the Stars during the 2023-24 season. In 24 regular-season games, he scored 14 points (6G-8A). He followed that up with eight points in 19 postseason games.
While those are some of the top names expected to lead the race for the Calder Trophy, other key rookies could easily swoop in and steal the show.
Montreal Canadiens Lane Hutson (+1000), Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (+1000), or even Vegas Golden Knights Brendan Brisson may sneak into the running.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!