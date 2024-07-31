Who is NHL's Greatest American-Born Player?
The NHL is a league filled with incredible talent. There was a time when all of the talent was concentrated in Canada, but that isn't the case anymore. Players from all over the globe have made a huge impact on the league and the game, including American-born players.
Over the last 40 years, the ascension of American talent is noticeable. Looking over the list of the country's greatest players, there are many potential candidates for the best ever, but who should wear the crown?
Let's start with some honorable mentions. Pat LaFontaine should have been the greatest American hockey player of all-time, but injuries limited him to just 865 career games. Had he not missed so much action, he would have far surpassed the 468 goals and 1,018 points he accumulated.
Similarly, Chris Chelios would be a wonderful choice. He played the longest career of any American, with 1,651 career games completed. He won three Norris Trophies as the league's best defenseman, and also won three Stanley Cups.
But standing above these players is an obvious choice. The greatest American hockey player to ever play in the NHL is Mike Modano. Modano played 21 seasons and 1,499 games in the NHL. He currently sits at the top of the all-time goal and point-scoring list for American-born players (apologies to dual citizen Brett Hull) with 561 goals and 1,374 points and was enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016.
His career was a incredible from start to finish. After dominating the WHL as a junior player, the Minnesota North Stars selected him first overall in the 1988 NHL Draft. It took him a season to develop further in the WHL, but when he took the NHL by storm once he arrived. He scored 29 goals and added 46 assists. He lost out on the Calder Trophy to Russian forward Sergei Makarov but was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 1990.
Over the next few seasons, Modano ascended with the North Stars. As a sophomore in the league, he put up 20 points over 23 playoff games as the team made a phenomenal run to the Stanley Cup Finals. The team came up short, but the run kicked off a career of Modano being a clutch playoff performer.
Eight years later, Modano again was at the center of the Stars championship run. Over the 1998-1999 and 1999-2000 season, Modano played in 46 postseason contests with the Stars, winning the Cup with the team in 2000. He was a point per game player during those two postseasons, with 15 goals and 46 points. Over his 21 seasons, he skated in 176 games and put up 146 points.
Modano played 20 seasons with the Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars organization. Over that time, he played with some of the most impressive offensive creativity ever seen in the league. He possessed a shooting ability that could beat goaltenders with a simple flick of the wrist, but much often deferred to setting his teammates up. 813 career assists later, and Modano is the greatest playmaker in Stars history and stands above the rest of his fellow countrymen.
The only stain on Modano's record was his final season in the NHL. Over his last few seasons with the Stars, his offensive production declined. The team opted not to bring back their captain and franchise scoring leader, and Modano signed a one-year deal to finish his career in his home-state of Michigan.
He only played 40 games during his final NHL season, and was frequently a healthy scratch. Sure, he was at the end of his playing days, but he was at least deserving of a spot in the lineup. He managed 15 points in a limited role, but he was robbed of the chance to play in his 1,500th career game by then coach Mike Babcok. It was an undeserving end to one of the most fantastic careers in league history.
Currently there are two players in the league that could one day take the honor from Modano. Patrick Kane is closing in on the top spot on the American scoring list, and Auston Matthews is sure to continue climbing the ranks as well. In another decade the answer might change, but for now, Mike Modano is without hesitation the greatest American-born player in NHL history.
