Flames Re-Sign Top Goalie
The Calgary Flames are hoping to quickly retool and find their way back to the postseason after missing the previous two. A key to crawling back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be a solid goalie, which they are locking up to a new deal.
The Flames announced they have re-signed young netminder Dustin Wolf to a two-year contract. Wolf’s new deal will carry him through the 2025-26 season and hold an average annual value of $850,000.
Yet to play a full season in the NHL, Wolf is expected to be the goalie of the future for the Flames. In 18 career appearances with the Flames, Wolf holds an 8-7-1 record at the NHL level.
17 of those games came during the 2023-24 season when Wolf went 7-7-1 with a .893 save percentage and 3.16 goals against average.
Most of Wolf’s professional time has been spent with the Flames’ American Hockey League affiliates, the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers.
In 141 career AHL games, Wolf has a 97-32-20 record with a .926 save percentage and 2.29 goals against average.
During the 2022-23 season, Wolf led the AHL with 42 wins, seven shutouts, a .932 save percentage, and a 2.09 goals-against average.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, Wolf is likely to be the Flames starting goalie and could be the go-to name between the pipes in Calgary for a long time to come.
