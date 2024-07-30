Penguins Sign Goalie Prospect to Entry-Level Deal
The Pittsburgh Penguins have the future in mind as they enter the final years of their historic core group of players. A focus on the future is a clear priority with the Penguins most recent signing.
President and general manager Kyle Dubas announced that the Penguins have signed goalie Sergei Murashov to a three-year entry-level contract. Murashev has yet to play a game on North American ice, but the Penguins have high expectations for the young goalie.
Murashev was selected by the Penguins in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and has played as high as the KHL in his native Russia.
At 20 years old, Murashev is one of the Penguins’ top goalie prospects and can now begin his career within the organization. Since the 2020-21 season, Murashev has been a force between the KHL and MHL.
In seven career KHL appearances, Murashev posted a 4-1-2 record. Most of his time has been spent in the MHL, where he has played four seasons, posting a 73-30-12 record, 2.04 goals against average, and a .934 save percentage.
Murashev was named the MHL’s “Best Goaltender” for his work in the 2022-23 season. That season saw him set career bests in wins (24), goals against average (1.53), save percentage (.948), and shutouts (11).
Making the jump to North America, Murashev is joining a stacked group of goalies in the Penguins organization. The NHL level still holds Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic, while a few prospects are waiting for their turn within the ranks.
Murashove is among those prospects, but so is Joel Blomqvist, who is expected to play in the American Hockey League, and Taylor Gauthier, one of the best netminders at the ECHL level in 2023-24.
