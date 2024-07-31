Canadiens Land Massive Deal with Kaiden Guhle
The Montreal Canadiens went from having a quiet offseason to one of the most active summers in the NHL. The team wasn't aggressive during free agency, but they've turned that aggressive mindset inward and locked up several key defensemen for the next few seasons.
The latest player to committ long-term to the Canadiens is young defender Kaiden Guhle. The organization announced that they signed Guhle to a six-year contract worth $33.3 million, keeping the 22-year-old in Montreal through the 2030-2031 season. The deal carries an average annual value of $5.55 million.
Guhle was originally drafted by the Canadiens with the 16th pick of the 2020 NHL Draft after a promising junior career with the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL. He established himself as a feisty defenseman with a strong skating ability and served as captain of the Raiders in his final season with the team.
After developing in junior hockey for two more seasons after being drafted, he joined the Canadiens for the 2022-2023 season and appeared in 44 games. He posted 18 points with the Habs and immediately thrusted into a top pairing role, averaging over 20 minutes per game.
This past season was another huge step forward for Guhle. Over 70 games, he again averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time per game, the third most minutes on the team. He also increased his offensive output, finishing the season with six goals and 22 points. Over 114 NHL games, he's recorded 40 career points.
He's also become the defensive anchor in Montreal. Last year, he blocked 178 shots and played a ton of penalty killing minutes. The young defender fared well, and was able to show significant strides in his second full season.
Guhle becomes the third Canadiens defensemen to receive a new contract this summer, joining Justin Barron and Arber Xhekaj. The Habs are hoping that this move is another positive step forward as the team attempts to contend again the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!