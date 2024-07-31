Watch: Panthers Give Stanley Cup Skateboard Test
The summer of celebration continues for the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Each member of the organization is getting their day with the Cup, and the Panthers captain managed to give the storied trophy a unique first.
In a video posted to the Panthers’ Twitter account, Aleksander Barkov took the Cup skateboarding. In the video, Barkov poses with the Cup while a skateboarder jumps off a small ramp and ollies over the trophy.
Marius Syvanen nailed the trick, and the Cup can be seen resting on a board of its own.
Keeper of the Cup Philip Pritchard was also on hand to make sure nothing went wrong. The video finished with a small crowd giving a round of applause.
The Stanley Cup has had an eventful summer so far after spending multiple days with Matthew Tkachuk and his family in St. Louis. After leaving the Tkachuk’s, the worldwide CrowdStrike outage stranded the Cup in St. Louis as numerous flights across the globe were canceled or delayed.
Veteran forward Kyle Okposo had no choice but to cancel portions of his celebration. Okposo eventually got his time with the Cup, which had to feel good after 17 seasons in the NHL.
When Sam Reinhart had his day with the Cup, he took it golfing in Vancouver and used it as a ball marker on the greens.
Barkov taking the Cup skateboarding is a timely choice, with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. The sport of skateboarding is taking part in its second-ever Olympics after debuting during the 2020 games.
Finland has one athlete who is taking part in skateboarding. Heili Sirvio will participate in the Women’s Park event.
