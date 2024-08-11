Kraken Forward Named Worst Free Agency Signing
July 1 was a day of fireworks in the NHL, as teams committed a record $1.12 billion in contracts on just the first day of free agency. That amount of money comes with obvious risks, and the Seattle Kraken may have drawn the short end of the stick.
After missing the playoffs last season, Seattle went big on the first day of free agency, signing both defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Chandler Stephenson to seven-year deals. Unfortunately, it seems not everyone is on board with those signings.
According to Bleacher Report's Adam Gretz, the Stephenson signing stands out as the worst of the entire offseason.
"There are some free-agent signings that you just know are going to leave fans—and eventually the team—frustrated as soon as pen gets put to paper, and the seven-year, $43.25 million deal Seattle gave forward Chandler Stephenson this offseason is one of those signings," Getz writes.
"It is hard to fathom exactly what Seattle was thinking here, other than it got desperate for offense and tried to get whoever it could to fill a top-six forward spot."
It's not that Stephenson is a bad player. He was a key piece of the Vegas Golden Knights' recent success, scoring over 50 points in each of the past three seasons and has been quite good defensively.
Stephenson is not the problem, it's his contract. Seven years at $6.25 million per year, which is more than double his previous cap hit of $2.75 million, is a very steep price for a player with his skillset, and it could end up becoming an anchor very soon.
In Vegas, Stephenson had the benefit of playing next to captain Mark Stone, one of the best two-way wingers in the league who perfectly complemented his skillset. While he'll play with some very good players in Seattle, none of them come close to complementing him as well as Stone did. Maybe that will change with time, but that's just the current outlook.
"A seven-year contract for a 30-year-old player who isn't a star and doesn't really drive his own line is just an absolutely baffling contract for a team to hand out," Getz writes. "Over the past three years, Chandler's teams averaged only a 47 percent expected goal share when he was not playing alongside Stone during five-on-five play and saw the offense drop by nearly half a goal per 60 minutes (3.28 down to 2.72).
"It is very likely that within a year or two Seattle is desperately trying to rid itself of this contract."
