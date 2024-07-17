Hurricanes Place Evgeny Kuznetsov On Unconditional Waivers
It's been a whiplash back-and-forth for the Carolina Hurricanes and Evgeny Kuznetsov this offseason. The franchise has already undergone drastic changes this summer, and they are now losing another talented forward. The Hurricanes announced that the team placed Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers for the purposes of contract termination.
The move comes after recent speculation that the 32 year-old Kuznetsov wanted to return home to play hockey. Reports first broke recently that the Russian forward was leaving the Canes and the NHL entirely to return to the KHL. His agent quickly rebuffed the rumors, saying that his client hadn't made a decision.
That was clearly a stalling tactic from Kuznetsov's agent. As just days later, the Hurricanes officially announced his release. The team shared the news from their public relations' X account.
Originally drafted in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft, Kuznetsov began his career with the Washington Capitals. He debuted with the club during the 2013-2014 season, but really blossomed a few years later. He became a pivotal offensive player for the Caps, including an outstanding 32 points in 24 games during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2018.
He maintained his offensive production for a few more seasons, but has declined steadily since the 2022 season. Last year, he recorded just 17 points in 43 games with the Capitals before they traded him to the Hurricanes prior to the trade deadline.
With the Hurricanes, he recorded seven points in 20 games, and was starting to hit his stride again in the postseason. He logged about 11:30 of ice-time per game, but scored six points in 10 playoff games.
With this move, Kuznetsov is now free to sign a contract in the KHL or any other professional league he wishes. It seems most likely that he is departing the NHL for the rest of his playing career, but at just 32, the door remains open for his future return.
