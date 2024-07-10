City Approves Renovation Plans for Utah Arena
The Utah Hockey Club may not have an official team name yet, but they will soon see massive improvements to their home arena and the surrounding area. Salt Lake City recently voted unanimously to endorse a partnership agreement with Smith Entertainment Group to revamp and remodel a “sports, entertainment, culture, and convention district.”
Smith Entertainment Group is the parent owner of the Utah Hockey Club, as well as the NBA’s Utah Jazz. Both teams will share the Delta Center in downtown Salt Lake City, which will be remodeled under the proposed plan.
"This is a good agreement that brings good things to the city," said Salt Lake City Council Chairwoman Victoria Petro.
However, this is not the final round of voting that must take place before renovations can begin, but the first hurdle has been crossed. This vote now sends a 136-page document to a state committee for approval. Once that group gives the thumbs up, an agreement can be finalized.
A later vote will then take place on whether or not to approve a 0.5% sales tax increase to help pay for the development. There would also be decisions to make regarding zoning changes.
Smith Entertainment Group and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a joint statement that this was an “important endorsement and positive step forward.”
"We are grateful for the (City Council's) support of this vision that will create a more activated, connected, and family-friendly future for Salt Lake City," the statement read.
The Utah Hockey Club will kick off its season at the Delta Center on October 8, when it plays the Chicago Blackhawks.
