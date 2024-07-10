Former Teammates, Rivals Reunite With Red Wings
Vladimir Tarasenko was one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, and ultimately signed with the Detroit Red Wings. As it turns out, a longtime rival, former teammate and close friend helped lure him to Motor City.
When narrowing down his options, Tarasenko sought advice from Red Wings forward Patrick Kane, who recently signed a one-year, $4 million deal to remain in Detroit. Kane enjoyed his first season in Detroit both on and off the ice, and his recommendation led to Tarasenko signing a two-year, $9.5 million deal to join him last week.
"I liked the way the team played last year," Tarasenko said Monday, per NHL.com. "We decided with the family this is the best decision for us moving forward, and we are really excited about it."
Both veterans with more than a decade of NHL experience, Tarasenko and Kane have always been closely linked in one way or another. They were rivals for most of their career as Tarasenko played for the St. Louis Blues and Kane for the Chicago Blackhawks, but briefly found themselves teaming up late last season with the New York Rangers. Now one year later, they get to team up once agian for the Red Wings.
It helps that both players are proven winners in their own right. Kane was obviously a cornerstone of the Blackhawks' dynasty in the early-mid 2010s, winning three Stanley Cups in six years. Meanwhile, Tarasenko helped two teams win their first Cup in franchise history, the Blues in 2019 and the Florida Panthers this year.
"Obviously you get excited about that and then [Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman] called me as well, just asking about him as a player," Kane said. "I think he's going to be so good for the group. Obviously he's a proven winner, but just the way he plays, how hard he plays, I think a lot of players in general, not just young guys but the whole team will see how hard he works and how much effort he gives every shift and that's why he has a couple Stanley Cups to his name too."
With both players being natural right wingers, they didn't get a chance to play on a line together in New York. This time around, they want to make it happen even if it requires making a change.
"It would be amazing," Tarasenko said. "We played against each other for so many years, and if somebody told me at that time we would play together as a line, I would be like, 'There is no way.'"
