Veteran Forward Returns to More Experienced Devils
Tomas Tatar has been around the NHL quite a bit, playing for six different teams throughout his 13-year career. Of those teams, though, the New Jersey Devils left perhaps the greatest impact on him.
The 33-year-old played in New Jersey for the 2021-23, recording 78 points (35 goals, 43 assists) in 158 regular season games. More importantly, the team atmosphere made it feel like a true home. So when Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald called him about coming back to the Garden State, he was immediately interested.
“It was a pretty easy decision to come back, and honestly it feels like I’m coming home,” Tatar said Monday, per the Devils' site. “I know everyone, know my teammates, know the staff, and it’s very warming (for me).”
Tatar split last season with the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken, but throughout the year, his former Devils teammates made him still feel like he was part of the squad.
“Honestly the bond in the locker room (with) the team, I felt we were really close,” Tatar said. “We were still in touch with everyone, I was wondering how they were doing, they were texting me how I’m doing during the season. When you come into a locker room like that when you feel the bond, the camaraderie its here, it’s just a great feeling.”
Even though Tatar was only away for a year, he's coming back to a very different Devils team than he left. New Jersey spent the offseason adding some much-needed veteran presence, signing defensemen Brett Pesce and Brendan Dillon, as well as forward Stefan Noesen. Perhaps most importantly, New Jersey seemingly solved its notoriously awful goaltending by trading for former All-Star Jacob Markstrom.
"From my perspective, playing these players they were very tough," Tatar said. "And so it was a very successful off-season, I think we became a stronger team."
Additionally, the players who Tatar played alongside during his previous stint like Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt have much more experience under their belt, making for an older and more mature team overall.
"When I first signed with the Devils it was a young team, but even these players they got a lot of experience now," Tatar said. "We went to the playoffs, we played playoff hockey and those guys have become superstars in the league. Even a younger group, all of a sudden have a lot of experience. The additions, what we add through the off-season are all guys who have experience of playoff hockey. And that's the full package.
"The expectations are high. We have to show it. I believe everyone is very excited to start the season."
