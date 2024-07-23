Oilers Narrow GM Candidates to Two
The Edmonton Oilers and General Manager Ken Holland mutually agreed to part ways after the team lost in the Stanley Cup Finals. After five years with the organization, Holland left a large hole to fill. Team CEO Jeff Jackson has filled in admirably in the general manager, bringing in valuable depth forwards Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson.
Still, Jackson doesn't plan to hold the position for much longer. He told Edmonton media that he planned to fill the role before the 2024 season begins and it is believed that he has narrowed the list to a final few candidates.
Most believe the likeliest candidate is Mark Hunter. Retired NHL insider Billy Stefan shared on his X account that he believes Hunter will join the team as GM and Stan Bowman could be brought in as an advisor.
Hunter, who is currently the owner and general manager of the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, last worked in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a number of roles. He was their director of player personnel, interim co-general manager, and assistant general manager. He left the organization after Kyle Dubas permanently assumed the role of general manager in 2018.
And now another name has emerged as a possible finalist. Insider Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff joined Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now Radio and named Jason Botterill as someone the Oilers may have approached.
“I don’t think that part has sorted itself out yet but speaking to people close to the Seattle Kraken organization, they wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen," Seravalli said. "But if you were talking external candidates and asking permission, my assumption would be that Jason Botterill would be toward the top of that list for the Oilers.”
Between Mark Hunter and Jason Botterill, the Oilers have two strong options. David Staples of the Edmonton Journal believes that Botterill could be a legitimate option for the team. Discussing Seravalli's comment's, Staples wrote that it would make sense if the team hired him.
"It will be no surprise at all if he gets the Edmonton job," he wrote.
Botterill is currently the assistant general manager with the Seattle Kraken, where he's served since 2021. Prior to that, he was the general manager of the Buffalo Sabres and an associate GM with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Jackson should make the announcement on the next Oilers hire in the coming weeks. And when he does, expect either Botterill or Hunter to be the person selected.
