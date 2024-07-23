Multiple Items Still Remain on NHL Offseason Checklist
The NHL offseason is in full swing as teams have taken their foot off the pedal in adjusting their rosters. Lineups are just about set across the league, barring minor adjustments and changes in certain areas.
Despite being nearly set in stone, multiple items on an NHL checklist still need to be marked off before a new season can begin.
The Columbus Blue Jackets hired Dean Evason as their new head coach, knocking off one of the significant items on the NHL checklist, but what’s left?
Oilers Hire a General Manager
Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson has made it clear he doesn’t want to continue as general manager. Even though Jackson did a great job building an already stacked Oilers team, he’s still looking for a replacement for Ken Holland.
The list of candidates has spread pretty wide, and a new hire is expected to be announced soon. Mark Hunter has emerged as a front-runner, but nothing can be made official until an announcement.
Veteran Free Agents Still Available
At this point of the offseason, the top free agents are usually all scooped up, but some key veterans are still available. James van Riemsdyk, Mike Hoffman, and Max Pacioretty highlight the forwards still without contracts, while Tony DeAngelo, Oliver Kylington, and Justin Shultz are available for someone’s blue line.
If/when these names find new contracts, they won’t be huge deals, but something to get veteran faces back on the ice for another season.
Arbitration Cases
Speaking of free agents, arbitration cases have started, and a few key names need to find solutions with their teams. Martin Necas, with the Carolina Hurricanes, immediately comes to mind.
After weeks of rumors and speculation of a trade out of Carolina, the new expectation is that Necas will sign a new deal to stick with the Hurricanes. Whether it’s through arbitration or their own negotiations, the Hurricanes are ready to keep Necas in the fold.
Other big RFAs possibly heading to arbitration are Ryan Lindgren with the New York Rangers, Kirill Marchenko with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Ukko-Pekka Luukonen with the Buffalo Sabres.
Non-Arbitration Restricted Free Agents
Some RFAs need arbitration, and others just need a new deal. Holdouts are relatively uncommon in the NHL, but there are quite a few RFAs who need new deals signed in the near future.
Jeremy Swayman is expected to be the starting goalie for the Boston Bruins but needs a contract. Seth Jarvis broke out in 2023-24 with the Hurricanes but will need a new deal to continue growing his stardom. The Detroit Red Wings need to figure out contracts with Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.
Sidney Crosby Signs Extension With Penguins
In reality, this should have happened weeks ago. Sidney Crosby has been eligible to sign an extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins since the opening of free agency. Now, nearly a month in, it’s been radio silent.
Rob Rossi of the Athletic did provide an update that a new deal should be signed soon, but it’s been multiple weeks without a pen to paper.
The longer Crosby goes without an extension, the more speculation will rise.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!