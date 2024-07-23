Best NHL Goaltending Tandems in 2024
To win in today's NHL, you need excellent goaltending. There was a time when having one to rely on was sufficient. It was the days of Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy and Domink Hasek making 70+ starts a season and then every game in the postseason.
That time is passed. While there are some netminders who can handle the bulk of the starts, playing 50 to 55 games is the more common range for today's starting goaltenders. That means you need a second player to rely on for the remaining 25-30 games.
It's a tricky situation for most teams because there are only so many goaltenders willing to play in a back-up role or a time sharing situation. But for these teams that have the best tandems in net, they are in prime positions to contend in 2024.
Boston Bruins - Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo
The Bruins traded their Vezina winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators and in return acquired Joonas Korpisalo to pair with Jeremy Swayman. Swayman and Ullmark were the best tandem in the NHL prior to their split, so Korpisalo has huge shoes to fill.
Now with his fourth organization, Korpisalo should slide into a more comfortable role with the Bruins. He started 49 games with the Senators last season and posted respectable numbers on a struggling team. He should see 30-45 starts depending on how much Swayman controls the crease. If all goes to plan, they will be a top tandem next season.
Carolina Hurricanes - Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen
The Hurricanes roster is drastically different heading into this upcoming season. The one hold over is in net. Anti Raanta is out, leaving the duties split between Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen. Kochetkov has been ready for a larger role for the past few seasons, and should permanently assume the number one role in 2024. He started 40 games in 2023 and had a 2.33 goals against average.
Andersen can provide a steady veteran presence behind Kochetkov. Injuries limited him to less than 20 regular season games, but he returned for the postseason and looked solid. If he can stay healthy enough to back-up Kotchetkov, the Hurricanes should be very confident in their pairing in goal.
St. Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer
After Joel Hofer emerged last season with the St. Louis Blues, they want from a one-goaltender team to a team with two legitimate options. Jordan Binnington, now five years removed from his rookie Stanley Cup season, needed a running mate and Hofer came along at the perfect time.
In 30 games last season, Hofer won 15 and posted a 2.65 goals against average. Binnington started 55 and had a 2.84 goals against average. Despite the Blues failing to qualify for the postseason, their goaltending was solid. Hofer should shoulder a few more starts in 2024, but he and Binnington should be one of the league's best tandems again this season.
Vancouver Canucks - Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs
The goaltending situation with the biggest question is Vancouver. The Canucks found a potential diamong in the rough in Arturs Silovs, who came out of nowhere to backstop the team during the postseason. Going into 2024, the belief is that he and Thatcher Demko can be a potent one-two punch against the rest of the NHL.
Demko is the number one in Vancouver, but injury concerns continue to rob him of more starts. Luckily, Silovs is here and able to bear some of that responsibility. If the pair stays healthy, they could assume the number one tandem in the NHL.
