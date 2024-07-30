Eric Staal Signs One-Day Deal, Retires With Hurricanes
Longtime NHL forward Eric Staal has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced on Tuesday.
Staal was the No. 2 overall pick in the legendary 2003 NHL Draft and spent nearly 12 seasons in Carolina. He also served as the team's captain from 2010 to his departure in 2016.
Even today, Staal ranks first in team history (since relocating from Hartford) in goals (322), assists (453) points (775) and games played (909). He was also a key piece of the Hurricanes' 2006 Stanley Cup run, scoring 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 25 games to help the franchise win its first NHL championship.
“I want to thank my family, former teammates, coaches and staff members who played a role in helping me live my dream, playing in the NHL,” Staal said, per the team's site. “I will forever treasure the memories and friendships made during my 18 years in the world’s best league."
“From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me. There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane."
Additionally, the Hurricanes announced that they will retire Staal's No. 12 jersey at an unspecified date this season.
“Eric is a uniquely central figure in franchise history,” general manager Eric Tulsky said. “Throughout his time in the Triangle, he made an immeasurable impact on his teammates, the organization and the community. We look forward to raising number 12 to the rafters and celebrating the career of a man who has meant so much to hockey fans in North Carolina.”
Staal, 39, also played for the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native spent last season as a free agent.
He is also the eldest of the four Staal brothers. Marc Staal is a defenseman who spent last season with the Philadelphia Flyers, Jordan Staal is the Hurricanes' current captain, and Jared Staal played just two NHL games, both with Carolina in 2013.
